PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested a woman early Friday morning after she reportedly broke a home’s glass door panel and attempted to enter the home.

The incident occurred near the 100 block of Alma Street. Police say they responded immediately to the scene.

Around 6:11 a.m. Friday morning, Palo Alto police received a phone call reporting a residential burglary in process.

The resident, a man in his forties, was home with his family when he heard sounds of breaking glass. He went to investigate and saw the suspect’s hand attempting to unlock the door’s deadbolt. The man confronted the suspect who then fled on foot away from the home.

Officials say the suspect fled southbound on Alma Street. The victim then notified authorities about the attempted break-in.

Officers located the suspect near the 200 block of Forest Avenue and took her into custody without incident. The suspect had meth and other drug paraphernalia in her possession, police say.

The suspect, identified as 48-year-old Kathleen Cuadros of Palo Alto, was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for residential burglary (felony), vandalism (misdemeanor for breaking the victim’s door), possession of narcotics (a misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor).

Anyone with more information on the crime is asked to contact 650-329-2413, or email paloalto@tipnow.org for anonymous tips.