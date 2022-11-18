ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Pamela Price declared herself the winner of the Alameda County District Attorney’s race on Friday. Alameda County’s election website shows Price with 227,438 votes to Terry Wiley’s 200,795, good for a percentage of 53.11%.

“WE DID IT! Tonight’s numbers are a confirmation of our victory. I want to thank my campaign manager, communications director, our entire campaign team, every volunteer and everyone who contributed to our success,” Price wrote in part on Twitter.

Price worked as a civil rights attorney before running for election. “Her particular passion is suing the California Department of Corrections on behalf of employees, particularly women subjected to sexual harassment,” her website reads.

Wiley serves as the Alameda County Chief Deputy District Attorney. As the leader of the DA’s Felony Trial Team of prosecutors, he had a 93% conviction rate.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

If Price is confirmed, she will replace three-term DA Nancy O’Malley, who did not run for reelection. Price hopes to help fix what she called a broken system in her victory message.

“This campaign has always been about creating real justice for Alameda Co. I am confident our message of Justice with Compassion for a Safer Alameda Co. has resonated with voters. Almost everyone agrees the system is broken. My administration will begin an era of change that ultimately will make us stronger and safer,” she wrote.