(KRON) — Supporters of the recall movement aimed at removing Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price from office held an event in Oakland on Tuesday. At the event recall proponents brandished signs supporting the recall and took turns speaking at the microphone demanding the recall of the DA who was duly elected to office by voters last November.

Almost since the moment she was sworn into office, Price has been targeted by a recall effort, reminiscent of the one that unseated former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin from office last year. Like Boudin, Price has been criticized for what many feel are overly lenient, progressive enforcement policies.

Among the speakers at Tuesday’s event was Carl Chen, the President of Oakland’s Chinatown Chamber of Commerce and an organizer behind Save Alameda For Everyone (SAFE), who said the group was on pace to gather the signatures necessary to place a recall on the ballot.

As the crowd repeatedly chanted “recall Price,” a series of speakers took the podium.

“If we don’t recall Price, Oakland California will be a disaster zone next year,” said one speaker. “There won’t be any restaurants, there won’t be any small businesses.”

On Tuesday, Price’s office issued a response to the ongoing recall effort against her, slamming it as a “blatant undemocratic attack on the voters of Alameda County.”

“This endeavor is primarily funded by individuals who do not reside in our community and who are wealth real estate developers and tech investors,” Price’s office said. “It is evident that the proponents of the recall did not conduct thorough research, as the Alameda County charter, which can only be amended by voters, has clear provisions in place to safeguard the integrity of our elections and votes.”

Price herself has repeatedly labeled the recall effort against her as undemocratic and election denialism, at times even comparing the recall organizers to the January 6 insurrectionists.