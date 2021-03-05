Pandemic impact: 8 Goodwill stores to close in Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Goodwill Industries announced that they will be shutting down eight stores in the Greater East Bay area due to the pandemic.

“We have had to make a difficult decision for economic reasons,” said Mike Keenan, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Greater East Bay. “Our employees are our first priority and we will continue to do everything we can to support them at this difficult time and fulfill the Goodwill mission in our remaining stores and facilities.”

Stores in Alameda, Contra Costa, and Solano counties will be closing:

Oakley

Dublin

Livermore

Oakland (Durant Square)

Albany

Berkeley

Dixon

Vallejo

The closures will result in 61 layoffs.

Those impacted will receive a separation package that includes one week of pay, a month of health benefits, and career services which will include resume development and mock interviews.