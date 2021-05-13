Man’s face slashed after he allegedly told panhandler he had no money

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Police in San Francisco are asking for the public’s help to find a man who allegedly slashed a victim’s face on Wednesday morning near Union Square after the victim said he didn’t have any money to give.

Around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Powell Street, in between Geary and O’Farrell streets, for a report of an assault, police said.

There, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from a large laceration to his face.

The victim was taken to a hospital for his injuries, which were not considered life-threatening, according to police.

Witnesses told officers the suspect initially approached the victim and asked for money.

When the victim said he didn’t have any, the suspect began yelling and brandished a knife, cutting the victim’s face.

The suspect then fled on foot, police said.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s, about 6 feet tall and weighing between 150 and 160 pounds, with shoulder length blonde hair, a beard and mustache, police said.

He was wearing blue jeans and light gray zip-up hoodie with the word “southpole” written on the front and the number 21 beneath.

The suspect also wore a blue T-shirt and white or light gray slip-on shoes and carried a backpack, according to police.

Police have provided a photo of the suspect in hopes someone will recognize him.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Police Department’s 24-hour anonymous tip line (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with “SFPD.”

Tipsters can remain anonymous.