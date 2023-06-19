SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A Bay Area resident says he was in San Francisco with several family members to celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday when they heard gunshots. Robert Coles gave KRON4 a chilling recount of the terror at Pier 39.

“First thing we could experience was the sound of bullets, then the whizzing of bullets,” he said.

Coles says he and his family were heading to Fisherman’s Wharf for a Father’s Day dinner when he says he heard dozens of gunshots.

“We knew we needed to look for cover, and then we heard the other round of gunfire, semi-automatic. And at that point, we needed to find shelter and protection,” he said.

The family had spent the weekend together visiting Napa and taking a cruise, but now they were running for their lives.

“A celebration of joy within seconds turned into fear, concern and a complete different range of emotions,” he said.

Coles says his sister, father and cousin ran into a nearby hotel, while he took his wife, daughter and youngest son to the back of Pier 39.

“As we went to the back we ran into a church group of 18 kids. They were running out of panic and fear,” he said.

He said he stopped the group from running toward the street and the shooting. Eventually, police showed up and escorted the group to safety.

He says his family eventually reunited. They are talking and praying together to deal with the stress of the situation. He added that more needs to take place to deal with the escalation of crime in the Bay Area.

“Something has to be done for the safety of citizens as they come here to enjoy California and this beautiful state, as law-abiding citizens, and our government has the obligation to protect us,” he said.

Coles says there was a group also close by from Europe, and the translator said that based on what happened, they do not plan to come back.