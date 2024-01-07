OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An effort to recall Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao is underway. KRON4 spoke to the organizer about why they wanted her out and at comes next in the process of recalling the mayor.

Mayor Sheng Thao has been served with this notice of intention. Organizers gathered 250 signatures to serve her notice of their intent to recall her.

“We are imploding in oakland under her leadership,” said Brenda Forte, a retired Alameda County judge who is leading the recall petition.

Forte says one of the main reasons for the recall is crime is out of control — along with the firing of the police chief Leronne Armstrong.

Forte says it is time to move on.

“More people are asking when they can sign up,” Forte said.

KRON4 reached out to Mayor Sheng Thao’s office but has not heard back. Her office has 20 days to respond to the letter.

Once there are 250 signatures verified, organizers will begin to collect signatures to get the recall on the ballot. Forte says they will need 25,000 verified signatures, roughly 10% of Oakland voters to get on the November ballot

“We are assured that we will have enough signatures, and people are coming together,” Forte said.