OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police are looking for a suspect(s) who broke into a healthcare facility and killed a patient over the weekend.

Oakland city councilmember Dan Kalb said the man was at Lake Merritt Healthcare Center on Saturday and was shot around 1 a.m. “The person who they shot and killed was already partially paralyzed. He was in a long-term care facility just trying to live and survive. My heart goes out to the family of this person who died. It’s so sad,” said Klab.

The Oakland Police Department is still investigating the deadly shooting and looking for the shooter(s) involved. Police said when officers arrived, they found a man who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers and medical staff tried to save him, but he died at the scene. The long-term care facility is in Kalb’s district.

“As far as OPD can tell this person was targeted. This was not some random shooting, or a burglary or robbery gone bad. These two murderers came there with the intent to kill this particular person,” said Kalb.

Police said the homicide unit is working to find out the circumstances surrounding the death.

With an interim chief still in place for the Oakland Police Department, Kalb said it is a major priority to get the department fully staffed.

“If you investigate crimes, serious and violent crimes, you are able to solve them. If you are able to solve them, then you can get these violent people off the street who are perpetrating these crimes. That’s why I and others are pushing to make sure our investigation division is fully staffed. We aren’t quite there yet but we are closer than we were a few years back,” said Kalb.

Police have not released the identity of the man killed and no arrests have been made.