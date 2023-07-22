SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Paramore concert Saturday night at Chase Center in San Francisco has been rescheduled, the band announced on social media hours before the show. The band said there was a “sickness within the touring party.”

Paramore rescheduled its San Francisco show to Monday, Aug. 7, the band tweeted to its 5.3 million followers.

“Previously purchased tickets are valid for the rescheduled date. If you cannot attend the rescheduled date and would like a refund, instructions will be sent to all ticket purchasers and refunds will be offered for the next 7 days,” Paramore wrote in a statement posted on social media. “We look forward to seeing you all soon at the next Paramore show.”

The announcement came at 5:19 p.m. PT — hours before the scheduled show at 7 p.m.

