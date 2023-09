(KRON) — October is Philippine Indigenous People’s Month. KRON4 was joined by a special performance group that knows about the celebration of the culture. The group’s name, Parangal, means “Tribute” in Tagalog, the native language of the Philippines.

The group works to preserve and promote Filipino music and dance. Watch the full interview and performance in the video player above.

Tickets for their Oct. 7 show in San Francisco can be purchased here.