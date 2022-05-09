SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department arrested the parents of a toddler that died Monday. Evan Frostick, 26, and Madison Bernard, 23, both of Santa Rosa, face a felony charge of cruelty to a child likely to produce great bodily injury or death.

Police responded to the 800 block of Sonoma Avenue just after 10:30 a.m. Monday to a call of an unresponsive toddler. Emergency Medical Services tried life-saving procedures, but the child was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. She was 15 months old.

Officers later found suspected fentanyl and fentanyl paraphernalia while searching the residence. Fentanyl was found in several places within the primary bedroom, including the bed that the child shared with her parents.

An autopsy will be done on the toddler later in the week. Based on the results, Frostick and Bernard may face additional charges. Police did not release the name of the victim.