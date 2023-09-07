Police said three young children and drugs were found inside this vehicle. (Image courtesy Campbell Police Department)

(KRON) — Two parents were arrested in Campbell after officers found three young children inside a broken down vehicle with drugs within arms reach, according to police.

Child Protective Services agents were alerted about the three children, ages three, six, and eight, while the mother and father were transported to a Santa Clara County jail. Breanna Starrett, 27, and Joshua Parker, 28, were booked on child abuse and drug charges.

Starrett and Parker were allegedly under the influence of drugs when officers conducted a welfare check on August 18, according to police. The homeless family was in a broken down vehicle parked outside of a Petco store on West Hamilton Avenue.

“It was discovered that Joshua and Breanna were under the influence of drugs, and Joshua had an outstanding Protective Custody Warrant. Drug paraphernalia and oxycodone pills were also discovered within easy reach of the children inside the vehicle. The children’s welfare was further compromised by unsanitary conditions, as evidenced by a strong odor of urine and feces,” the Campbell Police Department wrote.

Officers determined that the children were in “immediate danger,” CPD said.

A local restaurant, City Pizza, donated free pizzas and clean towels for the children. “The support and compassion shown by community partners like City Pizza are truly invaluable, especially during times like these,” police wrote.

Starrett remains in custody. Parker was released from jail.