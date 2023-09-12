(KRON) — Parents and community groups in Alameda County will be holding a rally Tuesday night against a potential ban of the pride flag by the Sunol Glen school board.

The Sunol Glen school board will vote on a resolution to restrict all non state-required flags on their school campuses, including pride flags. In the proposed resolution, it states only two state-required flags, United States and California, should be flown.

The rally is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. outside the Sunol Glen School on Main Street.

The group, Sunol Glen 4 All, is made up of parents and community members that are working towards creating a safer and more inclusive environment.