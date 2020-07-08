Parents have mixed feelings about distance learning plan for Brentwood Union School District

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – “We are very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools to get them open and uh it’s very important,” President Trump said.

Despite rising coronavirus cases in more than half the country, President Donald Trump is pushing for schools to reopen — arguing the mental health and economic concerns outweigh the physical health risks.

At a press conference Tuesday, the president accused those who want schools closed of playing politics.

Locally, many school districts are still deciding on how they will reopen in the fall.

Brentwood Union School District voted to do all distance learning and parents have mixed feelings about the decision.

“We built our careers and our lives around these schedules and it’s been ripped away like a bandaid from us,” Kassandra Tadena said.

Parents of Brentwood Union School District students speaking out after the school board voted for children to continue distance learning when school begins at the end of the month.

Some parents are upset with the decision.

“If I had to send my kids to school with a mask for eight hours a day I wouldn’t be happy about it but I would send them. I would rather that than them being at home,” Sunny Wells said.

And some parents understand why the board voted they way they did.

“They are looking out for our families for the safest option and right now with the numbers the safest option is staying home in distance learning. It may not be the best option but it’s the safest for our families,” Michelle West said.

Superintendent Dana Eaton said Monday night’s vote was very difficult and it surprised some parents — especially those who were on the schools reopening task force which recommended schools reopen with an am/pm schedule

“I really don’t know what the point of that was. I really don’t feel like we were heard,” Krystyna Rakow said.

“I was really shocked. I didn’t expect it to go that way at all,” Amy Tilley said.

But based on the current Contra Costa Health Services guidance, the superintendent said there is “no path for a full return to school in the fall” in the district.

He said in a letter sent to parents Tuesday morning:

“The BUSD School Board was tremendously appreciative of the work of the Task Force, but determined that the recent dramatic increase in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations across Contra Costa County caused them great concern for the safety of students and staff in any physical reopening.”

“We have been watching the numbers and I think that the numbers are going up with the schools being closed so if we open the schools it’s just going to get worse,” Martina Diri said.

It’s important to remember this is just how the school district is beginning their year, it might not necessarily be how they end it.

The CDC plans to announce their reopening guidelines for schools next week.

A petition has been going around for BUSD to reopen and not be distance learning.

Latest Stories: