Parents invited to town hall to discuss chemical contamination at McClymonds HS

OAKLAND (KRON) – Concerned parents will have the opportunity to question Oakland city leaders about the chemical contamination at McClymonds High School.
There will be a town hall on Wednesday at the West Oakland Senior Center on Adeline Street starting at 6:30 p.m.
Right now the school is closed this week as the campus continues to be tested for toxins.
Officials are looking to see if the cancer-causing chemical in the school’s groundwater vaporized and leaked inside.
Students are continuing their classes at different campuses in the district in the meantime.
