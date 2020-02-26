Parents invited to town hall to discuss chemical contamination at McClymonds HS

OAKLAND (KRON) – Concerned parents will have the opportunity to question Oakland city leaders about the chemical contamination at McClymonds High School.

There will be a town hall on Wednesday at the West Oakland Senior Center on Adeline Street starting at 6:30 p.m.

Right now the school is closed this week as the campus continues to be tested for toxins.

Officials are looking to see if the cancer-causing chemical in the school’s groundwater vaporized and leaked inside.

Students are continuing their classes at different campuses in the district in the meantime.

