(KRON) — Parents of an 18-month-old girl were charged with murder on Wednesday, three months following the death of the toddler due to fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity inside their San Jose home, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

At the time of the 18-month-old’s death on Aug. 12, the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office recorded a fentanyl blood concentration of 74 nanograms per milliliter in the child, which is nearly 15 times the 5 nanograms per milliliter that can kill a person. Both parents also had fentanyl and other opioids in their systems, the DA’s office said.

The girl’s father, Derek Vaughn Rayo, 27, was served with a homicide warrant on Tuesday, the San Jose Police Department said. Rayo had already been in custody since Aug. 13 for an unrelated warrant. Police are searching for the mother, Kelly Gene Richardson, 28, who has also been charged with murder, officials said.

Derek Rayo (San Jose Police Department)

When SJPD arrived at the couple’s home on the 1500 block of Huddersfield Court in response to Rayo’s 911 call on Aug. 12, EMTs “observed that Baby W. Doe had been dead for hours.” A scraping tool with fentanyl residue was found on a rug underneath the baby’s body, according to investigators.

Detectives searching the home also found fentanyl on a nightstand in the master bedroom and on a desk.

Multiple electronic devices were seized at the home by investigators. Text messages and social media messages on the devices contained evidence of narcotic use inside the home when the toddler was present, authorities said. The messages also showed the parents asking others to leave narcotics in “open and unsecure” areas around the house, in reach of the 18-month-old.

Rayo’s arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 22 at the Hall of Justice in San Jose. If convicted, each parent faces 15 years to life in prison, according to the DA’s office.