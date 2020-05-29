Parents protest after San Ramon school district administrators get wage increase

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — A few weeks after teachers in an East Bay school district received raises, administrators with the San Ramon Valley Unified School District are getting a bump in salary too.​

A group of parents in the San Ramon Valley Unified School District says now is not the time to increase wages for district management.

But that’s exactly what the board of education did Tuesday night.

It approved a 2.56% salary increase for 108 managers and confidential employees.​

“We don’t feel it’s appropriate in this environment where people are getting laid off,” Adrienne Cummings said.

The raises were previously negotiated between the school district and the bargaining units representing teachers and classified employees.​

Raises retroactive to July 1, 2019.​

Board president Greg Marvel told KRON4 the cost is approximately $462,000.

Teachers got the exact same salary increase of more than 2.5% a few weeks ago — also retroactive to last July.​

Marvel says the raises reflected the district’s philosophy of equal treatment for all employees.​

Still, these parents, who rallied outside the Contra Costa County Office of Education in Pleasant Hill Thursday, support the teachers, but not the administrators, including the retiring superintendent who will receive a salary bump on his way out.​

​”I’m appalled by the fact that these guys think they deserve a raise, and even if they did, its not the right time. In fact, act like a hero, push off the raise, people will take note,” Penny Westney said. “Then there’ll be people bringing you lunches, and doing flyovers. But right now, they’re not our heroes — they’re sort of embarrassing.”​

Protestors say the vote on raises was poorly timed.​

They believe that the money can be better spent elsewhere.​

“We have an $8 million deficit that’s going to have to be found somewhere,” Cummings said.

“Every school district will have less money, because the state does not have as much money. the state income tax is down,” Westney said.

The school district confirms it is faced with an $8 million budget shortfall for the next fiscal year.

But that the management raises in question were already factored into the budget and the shortfall.​

