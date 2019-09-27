Parents protest school closures in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) – Parents and some students are in front of the Oakland Unified School District headquarters Friday morning protesting school closures in the area.

Kaiser Elementary School in Berkeley is set to close and possibly two dozen other schools in the district may close as well.

Friday’s improptu protest started around 9 a.m., with more than four dozen people chanting and walking back and forth of the district’s headquarters on 1000 Broadway.

The protest was apparently started by one parent who got other parents involved.

They say they are against the school closures for many reasons, including the welfare and well-being of the children.

Protesters also said the City of Oakland and the Oakland Unified School District are opposed to spending the “millions of dollars” they’re “using for other purposes” instead of spending the money on the children and keeping the schools open.

Those parents did acknowledge that while some schools might not be as filled to capacity as the district would like, they are hurting students by using money elsewhere instead of using it for more resources for the schools and the children in those schools.

KRON4 has reached out to the school district but has yet to hear back.

