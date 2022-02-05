Parents, teachers rally against possible school closures in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Teachers, students, and parents continue to fight for the future of the schools in Oakland.

They argue closing the buildings could impact the communities they serve.

“It’s just not fair.”

Stefanie Parrott lives near Prescott Elementary School. Her son is a third grader there.

But next week — Oakland School Board Members will decide whether Prescott Elementary, along with 15 other schools, may have to close or merge over the next two years.

“These things really matter to our families.”

Parrot rallied with other parents, students and teachers Saturday morning at Prescott to prevent the shutdowns from happening.

She says they feel attacked because the list of possible school closures up for debate predominately serve Black and Brown communities.

School District leaders claim a decline in enrollment and attendance has led to a more than 12 million dollar deficit because funding is normally given to schools based on how many kids show up to class each day.

And they say the pandemic has impacted school attendance records.

“That is the same argument they continue to use, but the administration is part of the problem.”

Oakland City Councilmember Carroll Fife and other city leaders are asking for the state to help.

The school board is set to vote on this issue on Tuesday.