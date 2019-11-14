Parents, teachers, students protest at OUSD board meeting

OAKLAND (KRON) – A large group of parents, teachers, and students protested the Oakland Unified School District board meeting on Wednesday.

The board was silenced as soon as it began to go through the agenda.

The protesters demanded an end to school closures, and urged that police officers be taken out of Oakland schools.

In response, the school district says it will be re-examining the role of the school police department in the district, adding that their design plan has only closed one school so far.

The parents’ anger also stems from the school board’s last meeting, where police were called in to calm down protests.

