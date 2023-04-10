(KRON) — Santa Clara County Parks officials said an “extraordinary” display of wildflowers are expected to bloom this spring thanks to the Bay Area’s unusually wet winter.

Parks officials wrote Monday, “The explosion of flowers, known colloquially to some as a ‘super bloom,’ is expected to be in full swing once a prolonged period of sunshine and warm weather occurs. It is expected to last through May.”

Parks director Don Rocha said, “It’s been a cold and rainy winter for many in the Bay Area, but our reward will be an awesome array of wildflowers for everyone to enjoy. Our accessible trail system will provide outstanding opportunities for all to view, no matter their skill level. Once the bloom begins, Parks staff will continue to monitor the trails to keep visitors up to date for the best places to view the wildflowers.”

Visitors can find hot spots for the upcoming wildflower array using the county’s ArcGIS system.

According to SCCP, some of the best local parks for finding colorful wildflowers include: Stiles Ranch Trail at Santa Teresa, Calero, Coyote Lake Harvey Bear, Almaden Quicksilver, and Joseph D. Grant.

Wild California poppy, lupine, and buttercups are just a few of the flowers that will be on full display for outdoor recreationalists.

Wildflowers are seen blooming in Central California. (Photo by Dan Sedenquist / March 2023)

Visitors are asked to stay on established trails, and avoid walking, laying, or standing on the delicate flowers. Parks staff also asks that people practice “pack in, pack out,” by throwing trash away properly in designated receptacles.

“The Santa Clara County Park system is unique and beautiful, and I hope everyone can come out and enjoy,” said Parks Natural Resource Program Coordinator Dana Page.



