Park ranger stabbed by angry driver in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – An on duty park ranger was reportedly stabbed Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Around 7:04 a.m., an on duty park ranger followed a suspect’s car onto the Central freeway after witnessing the suspect yelling at other drivers.

The suspect collided into the center divider of the connector ramp at eastbound I-80 near the 7th Street off ramp.

The ranger approached the suspect to help him, when the suspect reportedly stabbed the ranger with a knife.

Witnesses stopped to help the ranger and detain the suspect until police arrived.

The ranger was treated and released for his injuries.

The suspect was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

No additional details have been made available.