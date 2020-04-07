Parking lots near Benicia Marina being closed to public to prevent spread of virus

BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) – Visitors to a beautiful marina in the North Bay will no longer be able to park their vehicles in the public parking lots.

The police chief in that city says the lots are being closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

A virtual parade of vehicles drove down First Street to enjoy the Benicia Marina. One by one looking to park their cars in the public lot.

All having to turn around because the parking lot is now closed.

“We did take the step to close those down,” Chief Erik Upson said.

Benicia Police Chief Erik Upson says the popular parking lot was shut down after receiving reports that the location was being used by people not practicing social distancing.

“Some of our parking lots by the water were becoming the place to be for young adults. There were people going window to window and car to car. Sure enough my staff looked into it, certainly through video and observed for themselves that it was the case,” Upson said.

You can see how close vehicles were parked next to each other in a recent photo.

“In that parking lot, you can see 40 plus vehicles in the evening. Basically almost every spot. You know we really try to message the community. Please use your common sense,” Upson said.

He says social distancing is simply something that will protect the community and his officers from catching the coronavirus.

“Taking those steps prevents my officers from being possibly exposed,” Upson said.

The closed parking lot locations include First Street, Ninth Street, Twelfth Street and the Matthew Turner Shipyard.

Violators can receive citations.

“Unfortunately, I think it will remain this way throughout the duration of the lock down,” Upson said.

