Parking near Oracle Park soars over $130 for Dodgers-Giants playoff game

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The two best teams in baseball are playing in San Francisco this weekend — and the price tags are showing just that.

On top of paying hundreds of dollars for tickets to attend the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants games, those driving to Oracle Park may need to pay just as much to simply park their car.

One parking garage near the ballpark is charging $135.

The garage is located on Townsend Street between 2nd and 3rd streets.

San Francisco defeated Los Angeles Friday 4-0.

The Giants look to get a 2-0 series lead Saturday night before heading down south for Game 3 Monday at Dodger Stadium.