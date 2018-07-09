Parolee arrested after attacking barista in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON)- - Deputies in Sonoma County arrested a parolee after he attacked a coffee shop employee on Friday.

According to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at Roasters Coffee Shop in the 600 block of Front St. in Forestville.

Deputies say the 22-year-old barista was working in the coffee shop when she served 26-year-old Sean Seeman two cups of coffee over a period of about 1 ½ hours.

The victim told deputies he made her nervous as he watched her while drinking his coffee.

Seeman and the barista didn't know each other but he asked her to watch his belongings.

The suspect walked out of the coffee shop and quickly rushed back into the store.

He allegedly backed the victim into a corner and pushed her against the bathroom door while holding a sharp piece of scrap metal to her neck.

Authorities say he tried to force the woman into the bathroom.

She fell to the floor when a 53-year-old man noticed the struggle.

The witness confronted Seeman and ordered him to leave.

The barista was able to get away from Seeman.

Deputies say the suspect refused to leave and threw a sharp object at the witness and missed.

The witness picked up a milk crate and threw it at Seeman, hitting him in the face.

A struggle then ensued and the man was able to wrestle Seeman down to the ground.

He held the suspect down until deputies arrived.

Seeman who is a transient has a past history of assault and narcotics, was determined to be on county parole.

He was arrested and being held in Sonoma County Jail without bail.

