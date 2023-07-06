(KRON) — A 31-year-old San Rafael man who was already on parole was arrested last week in connection to a daytime shooting in downtown San Rafael, the San Rafael Police Department said. Marco Antonio Gramajo was arrested on Thursday, June 29 at his home on the 100 block of Andersen Drive in San Rafael.

The arrest stemmed from incidents that began around 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 24. San Rafael PD officers responded to 911 calls about a fight near Fourth and D streets in downtown San Rafael. At the scene, officers were unable to locate a fight.

However, a short while later, an officer driving on Fourth was waived down by someone who had witnessed the fight. The witness told the officer that a suspect involved in the fight, later identified as Gramajo, had fired a gun at a victim who was no longer on the scene. The officer investigated where the witness said the shooting occurred and found a spent shell casing and an intact bullet.

No shooting victim, blood, or other evidence of someone having been shot was found.

At this time, another victim approached the officer with a cell phone photo of Gramajo, who he said had tried to rob him. Gramajo had approached him, pointed a gun at him and demanded his phone, the victim said. Gramajo also threatened to kill the victim, who fled.

Gramajo followed, placing his gun in his pocket, police said. While pursuing the victim, Gramajo approached another a third party and got into an altercation with them. He pulled the gun out again and fired a round at him. Gramajo and that person fled before officers arrived, police said.

The attempted robbery victim wasn’t harmed.

Gramajo was ID’d in the cell phone photo by a detective who was familiar with him and knew he was on parole. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation agents located him at his residence and took him into custody after a brief struggle.

A ghost gun — a firearm with no serial number — was located at his residence.

Gramajo was booked into Marin County Jail for charges that included:

Felon in possession of a firearm

Felony assault with a firearm

Felony attempted robbery

Felony criminal threats

Felony willful discharge of a firearm with gross negligence

Felony carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in public

Misdemeanor resisting a police officer

Officers are still looking for a possible victim in the first shooting recounted by the witness.