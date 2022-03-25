SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The San Rafael Police Department announced a parolee on a GPS tracker was arrested in Richmond shortly after committing a robbery at a local gas station.

On Wednesday, just after 2:20 p.m., SRPD officers responded to the scene after receiving a 9-1-1 call reporting that a robbery had taken place at a downtown gas station in the area of Second and D streets.

During the investigation, it was determined that 43-year-old William Alfred Kennedy Jr. walked into the convenience store portion of the gas station and verbally threatened the clerk that he possessed a gun.

According to law enforcement — the clerk, in fear for their safety, cooperated with Kennedy.

As a result, Kennedy took lottery tickets and other items of value from the gas station and fled moments later.

Police said the clerk was able to provide a detailed description of Kennedy and that information was given to surrounding officers.

The Petaluma Police Department received the information and determined that they were also searching for a suspect, who matched the description of someone who had committed a similar robbery in their jurisdiction on March 19.

SRPD was informed by Petaluma police and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), that Kennedy was on parole and was wearing a GPS monitor as part of the terms of his parole.

Using the GPS information, Kennedy was located and arrested in the 900 block of Cutting Boulevard in Richmond.

When taken in custody, police said Kennedy was in possession of the stolen items from the gas station robbery.

Kennedy was booked into the Marin County Jail for felony robbery and violation of parole.

At this time SRPD detectives are continuing to investigate the case in partnership with the Petaluma Police Department and CDCR and will be forwarded to the Marin County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call San Rafael police at (415) 485-3000 or you can leave a tip online.