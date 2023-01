WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Civic Drive in Walnut Creek has been fully reopened after being closed earlier due to a downed tree. Walnut Creek police said at 11:58 a.m. Monday a downed tree was blocking North Civic Drive in both directions, between Parkside Drive and Deodora Way.

Police asked people to avoid the area while crews remove the tree. As of 3:20 p.m., the roadway was fully re-opened.

Bay City News contributed to this report.