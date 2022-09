LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) – All northbound Highway 84 traffic is closed from Jack London Boulevard to Interstate 580, according to a tweet from the Livermore Police Department.

The reason is a traffic collision. Police are asking people to avoid the entire area of northbound Highway 84 and Isabel Avenue.

“It will be closed for several hours,” police stated in the tweet. “We will keep you posted on when it reopens.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.