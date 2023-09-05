(BCN) — Residents in East Livermore might want to keep their heads down Tuesday night, when the Alameda County Mosquito Abatement District will spray for adult mosquitoes due to increased West Nile virus activity.

The district said it will apply an oil-based insecticide, Evergreen ULV (5-25) Ground, using a truck-mounted ultra-low volume sprayer.

The area to be treated is bounded by Patterson Road to the north, East Avenue to the south, North Mines Road to the west and South Vasco Road to the east.

The spraying will start sometime after 10:30 p.m. and will continue for a few hours.

The district said a number of dead birds tested positive for West Nile virus, and two groups of positive mosquitoes have been found recently in the treatment area.

District general manager Ryan Clausnitzer said in a statement, “We expect a quick and effective response by our team will suppress the mosquito population and lower the risk of residents contracting West Nile virus.”

Residents are encouraged to stay indoors during the spraying hours, which are limited to nighttime. The insecticide will break down in sunlight.

To learn more about spraying for adult mosquitoes, people can visit https://www.mosquitoes.org/chemical-control.

