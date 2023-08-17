(KRON) — The partner of a San Jose Police Department officer who was shot while on duty Wednesday is the brother of San Jose Assemblymember Evan Low, Low said in a tweet. Low’s brother, who was not injured, acted heroically to extract his injured partner, according to low.

The San Jose police chief said Low’s brother displayed “undeniable courage that few of us will ever experience,” Low tweeted. “Without hesitation or consideration for himself, the officer’s partner extracted the injured officer from the line of fire to a place of safety where he began to treat her injuries.”

The actions “surely contributed to both of them surviving this deadly attack,” the chief added, according to Low.

The officers were responding to a family disturbance at a San Jose apartment complex just before 8 a.m. Wednesday. When they knocked on the door, they immediately began taking fire, according to SJPD.

A female officer was shot in the upper chest, just outside of her bulletproof vest. She was transported to the hospital where she is currently in stable but critical condition.

Following an hours-long standoff, the suspect, 44-year-old Gabriel Mario Carreras, was taken into custody at around 12:30 p.m.

“Please send your encouragement to the officer who remains in the hospital and to my brother, who is my hero,” Assemblymember Low tweeted. “Yes, my support for law enforcement is deeply personal but they should also have your support. They risk this for all of us.”