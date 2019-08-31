Parts of BART, HWY 24 closed due to track repairs

LAFAYETTE (KRON) – Prepare for delays this weekend as two eastbound lanes of Highway 24 are closed and will remain closed until Tuesday morning.

The left two lanes near Oak Hill Road in Lafayette will be closed.

The closure is not for road repairs but so BART can replace 5000 feet of track.

In addition, BART will replace switches which allow the train to move from one line to another, and they’ll remove and replace nearly 3-million pounds of rock that is used to support the trackway.

If backups exceed 30 minutes, one of the lanes will be reopened.

BART riders should also expect delays of 40 minutes or more.

The busiest time will likely be early Saturday afternoon for a few hours so expect some significant delays.

Riders will also see delays because trains will not be able to travel between Orinda, Lafayette, and Walnut Creek.

Free buses will be at these stations to cover that route, meaning riders will have to go from BART to bus and back to BART.

Expect two more weekend closures in September and two in October.