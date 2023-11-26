(BCN) — Los Altos will close its downtown Los Altos triangle of Main, State and portions of First streets at 3 p.m. Sunday for its Festival of Lights Parade.

Plaza North between First and Third streets, shut down early at 6 a.m. for staging.

The city cautions people planning to drive and park in downtown Los Altos to be mindful of the posted “no parking” sign times, as the shutdown times vary. Any vehicles parked in these areas during the times indicated on the signs after are subject to tow.

The parade starts at 6 p.m. and will conclude at approximately 8 p.m. Downtown streets will be reopened by 11 p.m.

ADA accessible parking will be located behind Wells Fargo Bank. Enter from Edith at Fourth Street to access the lot behind Wells Fargo.

A ride-sharing drop-off is located at the turnout on Edith next to the park on the corner. Take a right off San Antonio Road and the turnout is on Edith on the right side.

For more information, go to https://www.losaltosparade.org/spectators for a map and more parade related information.

