Parts of Bay Area enter extreme drought classifications

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Parts of the Bay Area remain in extreme drought classifications, according to the latest U.S. drought monitor.

The monitor keeps Napa County and portions of far eastern Sonoma County in D3-extreme drought.

D1-moderate drought classification was expanded across all of San Mateo, Santa Cruz and Santa Clara.

The rest of the Bay Area remains in D2-severe drought and D2-moderate drought.

April 6 update of the #USDroughtMonitor keeps portions of the North Bay in the Extreme Drought classification. For more details, see: https://t.co/P7fgljWZDf #CAwx pic.twitter.com/O6Aujh1XuQ — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) April 10, 2021

The National Weather Service says the drought classifications are due to below normal precipitation for the 2021 water year and impacts resulting from a second drier than normal year.

And as California continues to see abnormally dry conditions, lawmakers are urging Governor Newsom to declare a drought-related state of emergency.

This comes as most of the state is seeing dry conditions and water allocation is drying up for farmers across the state.