Parts of Valencia Street in SF go car-free for ‘Slow Streets’ program

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco is expanding its Slow Streets program to allow more businesses to open for outdoor dining.

For the next several weekends, Valencia Street between 16th and 17th and 18th and 19th go car-free.

The Valencia Corridor Merchants Association came up with the street closure idea to help businesses struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of these restaurants were boarded up just weeks ago, but now they’re seeing life return to the area.

There’s also hope that more blocks would adopt this idea.

Latest Stories: