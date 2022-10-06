SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department broke up a large party on Wednesday night. Police said there were as many as 300-400 people coming and from the residence and 100 vehicles at the scene.

SRPD officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Flintridge Drive at about 10:13 p.m. The large party was being held at a short-term rental, police said.

SRPD said that several nearby residents and the manager of the property called to request police assistance. The property manager asked for help evicting the guests because they violated the terms of their rental.

Police said that the people renting the space were in town from Southern California. The party featured food vendors, a DJ, a photo booth and a large bar.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

SRPD officers stayed at the scene for more than an hour clearing out guests. Police listed the following guidelines for short-term rentals: