Partying teens trash Santa Rosa home being rebuilt from Tubbs Fire

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department is investigating and searching for a group of teens who broke into a home, threw a party, and trashed the entire place.

They caused thousands of dollars in damages and repairs at the home that was still being rebuilt from the 2017 Tubbs Fire.

Everything was caught on surveillance video.

The homeowner told KRON4 she left her home Friday night and just a few hours later two teens broke in and the party started.

The entire thing was shared all over Snapchat.

“It just went nuts. They threw chairs, destroyed walls, floors, there’s holes in walls and then just the massive human biology – the vomit, the pee, the alcohol, the pot, all of that was just sprayed over,” the homeowner said. “It made me so mad that I wanted to you know help find and bring these people to justice… in the last few days since this occurred, my house is only one of many houses where this is happening to and that these teens, they post a map they target your property and they vandalize it.”

The homeowner has handed over all the surveillance videos to police, who continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

