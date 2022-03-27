SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Cruz police said a man was killed Sunday morning when the vehicle he was a passenger in crashed into a utility pole. Police responded to the 5:45 a.m. crash at the intersection of Cayuga and Effey streets and found a car had struck a pole, trapping two men inside.

Santa Cruz Fire extricated the men, both Santa Cruz County residents, from the car. The passenger, 48, was declared dead at the scene.

The driver, 38, was taken to Valley Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. A preliminary investigation determined that the vehicle was speeding southbound on Cayuga Street when it struck the utility pole.

Traffic Investigators closed down a stretch of Cayuga Street from Broadway to Hanover Street, causing traffic delays for several hours.

