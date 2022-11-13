The City of South San Francisco Calif. Police Department logo. seal badge (Photo courtesy of the South San Francisco Police Department)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN) — A young man died and another was arrested following a solo-vehicle collision Saturday night in South San Francisco, police said Sunday.

Officers responded at 11:40 p.m. to the first block of South Linden Avenue after someone reported the collision.

A passenger in the vehicle died and the 18-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and DUI, according to police. The victim was also 18 years old, police said.

The driver may have been under the influence of alcohol and drugs, according to police.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The suspect lives in South San Francisco. He was taken to the San Mateo County jail, police said.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved.