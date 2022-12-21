FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A carjacking in Fremont on Sunday led to a crash that gave one person serious injuries, Fremont police said. The victim was sitting unrestrained in the bed of a truck when the stolen car crashed into the truck, police said.

The carjacking occurred at about 5:08 p.m. at a store on Stevenson Boulevard near Blacow Road, according to the Fremont Police Department (FPD). A suspect physically confronted a female victim in a parking lot before stealing her vehicle and driving away in it.

Just before 6:00 p.m. FPD officers found the stolen car occupied in Fremont. Officers attempted to stop the car, but it drove away.

The suspect vehicle drove southbound on I-680 into Santa Clara County, eventually crashing into the uninvolved vehicle on the freeway near I-680 and Landess Avenue in Milpitas.

The person sitting in the truck bed was ejected. They are now in critical condition.

There were three people in the carjacked vehicle, all under the age of 18. All three were taken into custody, but police were not able to identify any of them as being involved in the initial carjacking.

The minor driving the stolen car, who is a Hayward resident, was charged with two felonies: fleeing a pursuing police officer causing great bodily injury to a person and possession of a stolen vehicle. The other two minors were released with no criminal charges.

FPD is investigating the crash at the end of the pursuit. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Jake Blass at 510-790-6900 or JBlass@fremont.gov.