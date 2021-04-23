‘Passport Back to SF’ campaign aims rediscover the city, support local businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — As more people get vaccinated for COVID-19, there is a sense of a new normal around San Francisco.

Among those hardest hit by the pandemic has been the city’s hospitality and tourism community.

Now, Off the Grid is partnering with The Golden Gate Restaurant Association (GGRA) and SF Travel to encourage locals and travelers to rediscover what the city has to offer through its “Passport Back to SF” campaign.

“We recognized that there are so many small businesses that had to shut down during the pandemic and starting to open up again and want to do so safely,” says Ashleigh Bilodeaux, director of sales and marketing for Off the Grid.

“I think we’ve all spent plenty of time Zooming and cooking at home, I think it’s nice to be able to get back out and enjoy what SF has to offer and so by going out and supporting your local businesses and restaurants is going to help us recover quicker.”

Courtesy: Off the Grid

For the first time, all three local organizations are partnering in an effort to bring more foot traffic and revenue to local businesses that have been hit the hardest by the pandemic over the past year.

Each participating business will feature a new item on their menu or offer a special discount for guests up until Apr. 25.

“We partnered with a bunch of restaurants, food trucks, hotels, and bars to give visitors to San Francisco some discounts to enjoy and rediscover the best of SF,” says Bilodeaux.

“It feels a little bit safer to be opening up and even dining indoors obviously all the restaurants are taking the mandate seriously and making sure that there’s plenty of social distancing and PPE measures being followed,” Bilodeaux added.

“But the mood is good. I think everybody is ready.”

To receive the discount or exclusive item, all you need to do is mention “Passport Back to SF” to the participating businesses.

In addition, guests will be entered to win a range of prizes by taking a picture of themselves at the participating business and post on social media with the tag #PASSPORZT2SF.

“Our goal right now is just for everybody to come back and to survive and to bring back our workforce,” says Laurie Thomas, executive director for GGRA.

“So we’re super excited about all of the campaigns going on to really bring people to come into San Francisco and experience what all of our food vendors have to offer.”

For more information on Passport Back to SF, visit Off the Grid’s website or follow along on Instagram @offthegridsf.