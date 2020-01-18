Pastor threatens to shoot up San Carlos church

SAN CARLOS (KRON) — 79-year old pastor Paul Michaelson is accused of threatening to shoot members of a San Carlos church.

The San Mateo County’s Sheriff’s Office arrested Michaelson Thursday said he wrote the threats in four letters and hand delivered them to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

“I think it’s sad and shocking,” a neighbor said. “It’s not something I would expect to see in our community.”

Neighbors were concerned to hear about the possible threat of violence so close to their homes.

“Unfortunately these incidents seem to happen in places where you least expect them,” she said.

Michaelson is a former member of the church but is currently a visitation and outreach pastor for hope Evangelical Lutheran Church in San Mateo.

The Sheriff’s office said the threats stem from a dispute Michaelson has had with members of Holy Trinity’s congregation.

It’s unclear what that dispute is.

Bishop Mark Holmerud with Sierra Pacific Synod which oversees Bay Area Evangelical Lutheran churches called Michaelson’s arrest a sad turn of events.

A statement to KRON4 News reads in part:

“We are a loss to understand why anyone would attempt to disrupt the ministry of a congregation whose intent is to be a haven of peace, inclusivity and reconciliation in the community.”

A search of Michaelson’s San Carlos home by deputies turned up no weapons.