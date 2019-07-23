Pastor’s body cam shows violent assault, robbery at Oakland Coliseum BART station

UPDATE: As of 1:26 p.m. Tuesday, the video was taken down from YouTube for an unknown reason.

OAKLAND (KRON) – An alleged assault and robbery at the Oakland Coliseum BART station was caught on camera.

It happened on Sunday, July 21 a little after 3 p.m. just outside the BART station.

In the 3-minute long video uploaded to YouTube by Justin Fong, two people are seen jumping the fare gates as a pastor wearing a body camera calls them out.

A woman can be heard in the background, yelling “He stole my phone!”

One of the suspects then apparently takes something of the pastor’s, as he starts to yell, “Hey! Give it back!”

Another person allegedly involved in the assault apparently attacks the pastor, as the woman who was yelling her phone was stolen is now seen on camera confronting a suspect in a white NASA sweater.

That suspect is seen pushing her to the floor and dragging her as the pastor repeatedly yells “Call 911! Call 911”

Someone eventually steps in and breaks up the fight, and the suspects are seen walking away.

According to the BART Police Department, multiple officers responded to this incident and the woman who was hurt declined medical treatment at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

BART PD says this is an active investigation and they are continuing to review surveillance video.