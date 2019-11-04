Patriots’ loss makes 49ers only undefeated team in NFL

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 27: Nick Bosa #97 and Solomon Thomas #94 of the San Francisco 49ers react after sacking Kyle Allen #7 of the Carolina Panthers (not pictured) during the second quarter at Levi’s Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(KRON) — The one and only.

The Baltimore Ravens handed the New England Patriots their first loss of the season Sunday night, winning by a final score of 37-20.

So you know what that means.

The San Francisco 49ers are the only undefeated team in the league, with a perfect 8-0 record.

But how long will this last for the Niners?

With a big matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, the Red and Gold have to stay focused and take it game by game.