Patriots’ loss makes 49ers only undefeated team in NFL

(KRON) — The one and only.
The Baltimore Ravens handed the New England Patriots their first loss of the season Sunday night, winning by a final score of 37-20.
So you know what that means.
The San Francisco 49ers are the only undefeated team in the league, with a perfect 8-0 record.
But how long will this last for the Niners?
With a big matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, the Red and Gold have to stay focused and take it game by game.
