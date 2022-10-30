SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The son of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi was seen publicly on Saturday as he left the hospital in San Francisco where his father is being treated following an assault in the couple’s home, KRON4 has learned.

Paul Pelosi Jr. was photographed leaving Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center on Saturday, and he gave a short update on his father.

“So far, so good,” Pelosi Jr. told a journalist waiting nearby.

Pelosi Jr. was on the move, he did not stop to share further details. In a separate video, an onlooker said they are praying for his father. Pelosi Jr. replied, “Thank you,” but he had no further comment.

Pelosi Sr. is still recovering from surgery for a skull fracture following a brutal attack in the San Francisco home he shares with his wife. A 42-year-old Berkeley man named David DePape is in custody after police allegedly found him bludgeoning Pelosi Sr. with a hammer.

On Saturday Speaker Pelosi spoke out publicly for the first time since the attack saying, “Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop.”

Though the motive for the attack is still unclear to law enforcement, lawmakers nationwide have been on edge following the attack in which DePape allegedly yelled, “Where is Nancy?” before the assault.

President Joe Biden has condemned the violence against the Pelosi family. “This is despicable. There’s no place in America. There’s too much violence, political violence, too much hatred, too much vitriol,” Biden said in remarks to Pennsylvania Democrats.