(BCN) — Paul Pelosi is among the more than 20 guests invited by First Lady Jill Biden to attend Tuesday’s State of the Union address by her husband President Joe Biden. Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, was attacked by a man with a hammer on Oct. 28 in the Pelosis’ home in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood.

Paul Pelosi was invited to join Biden in her viewing box for the official address. An announcement from the First Lady’s office described the attack on Pelosi: “The attack reportedly was politically motivated, with the intruder’s alleged intent to harm and kidnap the former Speaker. According to court filings, the intruder confronted Mr. Pelosi, asking ‘Where’s Nancy?,’ a similar chant of those responsible for the January 6th Capitol insurrection.”

Pelosi’s attacker was arrested at the scene with a hammer in his hand and faces local and federal charges. David DePape, 42, of Richmond, was charged with one count of assault upon an immediate family member of a United States official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

DePape was also charged with one count of attempted kidnapping of a United States official on account of the performance of official duties, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The federal charges are in addition to state charges filed Nov. 1 by San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins that include attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and false imprisonment.

