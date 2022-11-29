SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas in the South Bay, with the entire playing field of PayPal Park, home of the San Jose Earthquakes, being transformed into the world’s largest display of Christmas lights.

Both kids and adults are excited to enjoy over four million Christmas lights after two years of COVID-19 lockdowns.

At Enchant, a winter wonderland: four million sparkling, multi-colored lights are creating a one-of-a-kind, story-themed walk-thru maze, in hopes of bringing happiness to all who come look at the lights.

But it’s not just kids who are having fun: there’s an ice bar for adults.

Enchant CEO Jerry Nadal said that over 300,000 people are expected to come through.

“I think this is what people are meant to do, interact with each other, and I think the last two years were tough on a lot of people and we’re anticipating a large crowd between now and New Year’s Day,” Nadal said.

KRON ON is streaming live

Enchant tickets start at $44 for adults and $25 for children. Night owl tickets are $25. It’s open through Jan. 1.

A full schedule of opening and closing times by day can be found here, and more information can be found here.