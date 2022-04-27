SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Online payment service PayPal is closing its San Francisco office, a company spokesperson confirmed to KRON4 in an email. Employees who were previously working at the Xoom office located at 425 Market St. will work virtually.

That office’s employees also have the option to work at the headquarters, which will remain in San Jose, PayPal said. However, the company did not say when that office will close.

PayPal cited the pandemic playing a role in its decision to close the San Francisco office — while offering its employees “flexibility.”

Xoom is PayPal subsidiary that allows customers to send money from the United States and Canada to other countries around the globe. The PayPal headquarters in San Jose is located at 2211 N First St., which is about one mile away from the airport.

KRON4 is awaiting a response from a PayPal spokesperson when the San Francisco office is closing.

Check back for updates.