‘Peace out baby!’ Couple finally cleared to disembark Grand Princess cruise ship

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – More than 1,000 passengers were now off the Grand Princess cruise ship as of Wednesday evening but plenty of people were still waiting to get off after the ship docked there around noon-time Monday.

Thousands of people were forced into isolation onboard because of 21 people contracting coronavirus on the ship.

KRON4 stayed in touch with one couple who got off the ship Wednesday and are now beginning their 14-day quarantine.

“Peace out baby! It’s been good but too long. We are finally leaving hallelujah!” Michele Smith said.

Michele and Steven Smith are finally getting off the Grand Princess cruise ship after being stuck inside their cabin for days because of 21 people on board who tested positive for coronavirus.

“Room E621 has been our home for I don’t know how many days lost track,” Steven said.

On Wednesday, they got the all-clear to leave their room and make their way to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego for their 14-day quarantine.

They shot a video to show their journey exiting the ship, passing by people wearing masks and healthcare workers in protective gear.

The Smith’s were screened by medical professionals and then boarded a bus to the Oakland Airport tarmac where they caught a flight.

“Finally, finally I am so happy now let our next two weeks begin,” Steven said.

The latest numbers from California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services show about 1,500 people have now disembarked the Grand Princess cruise ship.

Americans showing no sign of any symptoms are heading to Travis Air Force Base, Miramar, Dobbins or Lackland for quarantine.

Passengers who are not known to have coronavirus but are experiencing mild symptoms will stay at a hotel in San Carlos or in buildings along the Asilomar State Beach and Conference Grounds in Pacific Grove for their quarantine, where they will be monitored by medical professionals.

Once all of the passengers have been removed, the ship will move away from the port and drop anchor while crewmembers complete their quarantine.

The port and the ship will also be decontaminated.

