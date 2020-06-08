Peaceful protest brings large group to Oakland’s Lake Merritt

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A peaceful protest is being held at Oakland’s Lake Merritt.

Sunday marks nearly two weeks after the killing of George Floyd.

And for the 13th day straight, protests have been held throughout the United States.

Protesters also made their way onto the on-ramps leading to the I-880 in Oakland. Northbound I-880 Jackson Street and Broadway on-ramps were closed, according to the CHP.

